DRI seizes 1,798 gram gold worth Rs 2.37 crore at Hyderabad airport; passenger held

Hyderabad, Oct 16 (PTI) A total of 1,798 grams gold valued at Rs 2.37 crore was seized from a passenger at the international airport here on Thursday, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said.

Acting on specific intelligence, the officers of DRI Hyderabad Zonal Unit, intercepted the passenger who had travelled from Kuwait to Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Hyderabad via Sharjah, a DRI release said.

A thorough examination of the passenger’s checked-in baggage resulted in recovery of five 24 kt gold bars and two 24 kt gold bar cut pieces, totally weighing net 1,798 gram valued at Rs 2.37 crore, it said.

The five gold bars were concealed in the door metallic lock and two gold bar cut pieces were concealed in plastic pouch containing sunflower seeds.

The recovered smuggled gold of foreign origin, along with the packing material, has been seized and the passenger was arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962. Further investigation is in progress, the release added. PTI VVK VVK KH