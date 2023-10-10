DRI seizes 520 kg cannabis from truck near Nagpur; two held

Nagpur, Oct 10 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 520 kg ganja worth Rs 1.04 crore from a truck near Nagpur city in Maharashtra and arrested two persons, an official said on Tuesday.

The truck was intercepted at Borkhedi toll naka on Monday morning.

"Officials found a specially-built cavity between the driver's cabin and the cargo portion of the truck. A total of 242 packets of ganja weighing 520 kg were found hidden in this cavity," the official said.

Two persons travelling in the vehicle were arrested under provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act. PTI COR NSK