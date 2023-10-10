DRI seizes 520 kg of ganja worth Rs 1.04 crore close to Maharashtra-MP border; two held

Mumbai, Oct 10 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 520 kg of ganja (cannabis) worth Rs 1.04 crore from a truck close to the Maharashtra-Madhya Pradesh border in Nagpur district, an official said on Tuesday.

Based on a tip-off, officials of the DRI in Nagpur intercepted a truck as it passed the Borkhedi toll booth on Monday morning, the official said.

On examining the vehicle, officials found a built-in cavity between the driver's cabin and the cargo portion of the truck. At least 242 packets containing 520 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 1.04 crore, were concealed in the cavity, he said.

Two persons travelling in the truck have been arrested under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, the official said, adding that investigations are underway. PTI DC ARU