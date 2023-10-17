DRI seizes 7 kg cocaine worth Rs 70 crore at Mumbai international airport; 4 'carriers' held

Mumbai, Oct 17 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) foiled smuggling bids at Mumbai international airport and seized 7 kg cocaine worth Rs 70 crore by arresting four carriers, including two foreign nationals, in separate incidents, an official said on Tuesday.

Advertisment

The Mumbai zonal unit of DRI also recovered a gun with five bullets from one of the accused who couldn't produce legal documents, he said. The weapon has been handed over to the local police.

All four incidents were reported in the last two days.

A DRI team apprehended two persons who were trying to smuggle in cocaine by concealing it in false cavities of their trolley bags, he said. Separately, it was found that four carriers had swallowed (cocaine) drug capsules. They were admitted to state-run JJ Hospital and capsules were extracted, he said.

In a follow-up action, DRI officials seized narcotic drugs (cocaine) from the residence of a man in Virar in neighbouring Palghar district, the official said, adding that it was smuggled from Nairobi through the Delhi airport. PTI DC NSK