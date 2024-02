Nagpur, Feb 6 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Tuesday seized 975 kg ganja valued at over Rs 1.95 crore from a truck near Nagpur city and arrested the driver, an official said.

The DRI team found 478 packets of ganja concealed beneath a consignment of vermicompost in the truck.

The driver was arrested and booked under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, as per an official release. PTI COR NSK