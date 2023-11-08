DRI seizes cannabis worth Rs 2 crore near Vijayawada

Vijayawada (Andhra Pradesh), Nov 8 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Wednesday said it has seized over 700 kg of cannabis worth Rs 2 crore concealed inside a flatbed truck on the outskirts of Vijayawada.

Acting on a specific intelligence tip-off, DRI officials mounted surveillance and intercepted the truck on Tuesday.

"Search revealed the presence of a secret cavity at the base of the trailer bed (truck). Packets of ganja were found to be cleverly concealed in this secret cavity to evade detection. A total of 731 kg of ganja, valued at Rs 2.19 crore was recovered," a DRI press release said.

DRI officials seized the narcotic substance and the vehicle, and arrested the driver who has been remanded into judicial custody under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances Act. PTI VVK STH SA