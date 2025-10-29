DRI seizes Chinese firecrackers worth over Rs 4 crore at Nhava Sheva port

Mumbai, Oct 29 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized Chinese-origin firecrackers worth Rs 4.4 crore hidden under glass items at Nhava Sheva Port in Navi Mumbai, officials said on Wednesday.

The seizure was made as part of the DRI's ongoing 'Operation Fire Trail', they said.

Based on specific intelligence inputs, the Mumbai zonal unit of the DRI intercepted a 40-foot container, an official said.

The container was declared to be carrying glass bottles from China. But during its examination, the officials found that 29,340 pieces of Chinese firecrackers were concealed behind the declared goods.

The import of firecrackers is restricted under the Foreign Trade Policy, requiring clearances from the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) under the Explosives Rules, 2008, he said.

This month, the DRI's Mumbai unit has seized smuggled firecrackers valued at around Rs 16 crore, he said. PTI DC NP