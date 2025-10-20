DRI seizes Chinese firecrackers worth Rs 4.82 crore at Nhava Sheva port

Mumbai, Oct 20 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) on Monday seized Chinese firecrackers worth Rs 4.82 crore being smuggled in a consignment of clothes at the Nhava Sheva port in Navi Mumbai, an official said.

A key person behind the smuggling of firecrackers was arrested in Gujarat's Valsad, the official said.

The DRI, under its ongoing "Operation Fire Trail", intercepted a 40-foot container at Nhava Sheva port. The consignment originating from China was declared as "leggings" and was destined for ICD Ankleshwar, he said.

On examination, officials found 46,640 pieces of firecrackers concealed behind a superficial layer of garments, the official said, adding that seized goods were worth Rs 4.82 crore.

Subsequent searches led to the recovery of incriminating documents that revealed the modus operandi of the smuggling syndicate, which led to the arrest of the key accused.

The import of firecrackers is 'restricted' under the ITC (HS) Classification of the Foreign Trade Policy and requires valid licences from both the Directorate General of Foreign Trade (DGFT) and the Petroleum and Explosives Safety Organisation (PESO) under the Explosives Rules, the DRI said in a statement. PTI DC ARU