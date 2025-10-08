DRI seizes cocaine of Rs 21.78 crore hidden in dates from passenger at Mumbai airport

New Update
Mumbai, Oct 8 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence arrested a passenger at the Mumbai international airport for allegedly attempting to smuggle cocaine into India with an estimated value of Rs 21.78 crore, by concealing it in dates, and the intended recipient, officials said on Wednesday.
The dates filled with cocaine powder were recovered from the baggage of the passenger who landed at the airport.
A case was registered under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.
Further investigation is underway.