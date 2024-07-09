DRI seizes cocaine worth Rs 13 cr from Kenyan national in Kerala

Kochi, Jul 9 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has arrested a Kenyan national at the international airport here for allegedly attempting to smuggle narcotics worth over Rs 13 crore.

According to officials, the accused was arrested on Monday after being found with around 200 grams of cocaine capsules concealed in his rectum.

Around 1,100 grams of cocaine in liquid form was also recovered from a liquor bottle in his checked-in luggage.

This is the first time cocaine in liquid form has been seized in Kerala, they said.

The seized narcotics have a market value of over Rs 13 crore, making it a significant haul for the DRI.

The foreign national is expected to be produced before a magistrate for remand on Tuesday. PTI TGB TGB ROH