DRI seizes cocaine worth Rs 47 cr from woman passenger at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Oct 31 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 4.7 kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 47 crore from a woman passenger at Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), an official said on Friday.

Based on specific intelligence, the DRI team intercepted the passenger, who had arrived from Colombo in Sri Lanka, and examined her baggage, he said.

"Nine pouches of white powder concealed inside coffee packets were recovered. Testing through an NDPS field kit confirmed the substance was cocaine. The recipient of the consignment at the airport was then arrested. Subsequent operations led to the arrest of three other members allegedly involved in financing, logistics, and distribution," the official said.

They have been charged under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act and a probe was underway to dismantle the entire peddling network connected with the consignment, he said. PTI DC BNM