DRI seizes drugs valued at Rs 17.55 crore across Maharashtra and Goa; 10 arrested

Mumbai, Jan 13 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence's Mumbai Zonal Unit seized various narcotics with an estimated value of Rs 17.55 crore in separate operations across Maharashtra and Goa over the past three days, leading to the arrest of 10 persons, an official said on Tuesday.

The seizures included 522.138 kg of ganja, 1.12 kg of cocaine, 3.15 kg of hydroponic weed, and 280 grams of amphetamine, collectively valued at Rs 17.55 crore in the illicit market, the official said.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers intercepted a truck at Bhagimahari Toll Plaza near Nagpur on National Highway 47.

A thorough examination led to the recovery of 17 cartons containing 100 packets of ganja weighing 522.138 kg, valued at Rs 2.6 crore. The contraband was concealed beneath the cover cargo of coolers, table fans, and blankets. Two persons were arrested, and the drugs were seized under the NDPS Act.

In another operation, officers intercepted a food truck belonging to an airport catering company while it was exiting airport premises. Inspection revealed 3.15 kg of hydroponic weed concealed by the driver behind the passenger seat.

Follow-up action led to the arrest of four additional persons, including aircraft cleaning staff who retrieved drugs hidden in aircraft toilet bins, a duty manager who assigned cleaning staff to targeted flights, and the main coordinator of the syndicate.

The hydroponic weed, valued at Rs 3.15 crore, along with the vehicle, was seized under the NDPS Act. A total of five members of the syndicate operating within the airport ecosystem were arrested.

In another case, DRI officers intercepted a Kenyan national arriving from Entebbe, Uganda, at Mumbai airport. She was found to have ingested seven capsules containing 446 grams of cocaine, valued at Rs 4.66 crore. The contraband was seized, and the passenger arrested.

Separately, a Nigerian national arriving in Mumbai from Delhi on a domestic flight was intercepted. Examination of her baggage led to the recovery of 673 grams of cocaine worth Rs 6.73 crore. The drugs were seized and the passenger arrested.

In yet another operation, a Nigerian national arriving in Goa from Delhi by a domestic flight was intercepted and found carrying 280 grams of amphetamine valued at Rs 22 lakh. The contraband was seized and the passenger arrested, the official added.