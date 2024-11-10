DRI seizes gold worth Rs 2.67 cr at Mumbai airport; two held

Mumbai, Nov 10 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized 3.35 kg of gold worth Rs 2.67 crore from a woman at the Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport here, an official said on Sunday.

Advertisment

The DRI had received a tip-off that a ground handling staff member of Celebi NAS Airport Service and a customer service executive at the airport were involved in smuggling gold, the official said.

The team intercepted the woman executive at the airport's exit gate and retrieved two packets containing 3.35 kg of gold in paste form from her person, he said.

Officers also apprehended a member of the ground handling staff, who retrieved the packets from a waste cart of the flight and handed them over to the woman, who was smuggling it out of the airport using her aerodrome entry permit (AEP), the official said.

Advertisment

He said the accused were arrested under relevant sections of the Customs Act. PTI ZA ARU