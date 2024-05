Bhubaneswar, May 8 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) has seized smuggled gold worth Rs 2.79 crore from four passengers at Biju Patnaik International Airport (BPIA) here, a statement said on Wednesday.

Acting on a tip-off, DRI officers identified four passengers arriving from Dubai and on searching them, found 3.77 kg of smuggled gold in their possession on May 6, it said.

They were arrested and further investigation is underway, it added. PTI BBM BBM ACD