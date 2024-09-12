DRI seizes gold worth Rs 2.94 crore in T'gana; two held

Hyderabad, Sep 12 (PTI) Foreign origin smuggled gold valued at over Rs 2.94 crore being carried in a car from Kolkata was seized near here and two persons were arrested in this connection, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) said on Thursday.

Acting upon specific intelligence regarding movement of smuggled foreign origin gold from Kolkata to Hyderabad, the officers of DRI seized the gold from the car on the outskirts of Hyderabad on September 11.

Investigation revealed that the smuggled gold was ingeniously concealed in two specially made cavities, a release from DRI's Hyderabad Zonal Unit said.

One secret cavity was on the left side of the driver seat below the dashboard and the other was on the frame of the trunk behind the car, it said.

Foreign origin gold weighing 3982.070 grams valued at Rs 2,94,55,372 was recovered.

The foreign origin gold along with the vehicle was seized and two persons travelling in the car were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act 1962.

Investigation is under progress, the release added.