DRI seizes hydroponic weed worth Rs 42 cr from two passengers at Mumbai airport

Mumbai, Nov 3 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) seized 42.34 kilograms of hydroponic weed (cultivated without soil) valued at Rs 42 crore from two passengers who had arrived at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA) from Bangkok, an official said on Monday.

The operation was conducted on Sunday based on specific information, he added.

"The weed was stuffed in 21 noodles and biscuit packets, which was recovered when the baggage of the two passengers was checked. We seized 42.34 kilograms of hydroponic weed worth Rs 42 crore. They have been arrested under Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act," the official said.

On Friday, the DRI's Mumbai zonal unit had held five persons allegedly with 4.7 kilograms of cocaine worth Rs 47 crore.

"More than Rs 90 crore worth of drugs have been uncovered in the last three days. Further probe into the wider smuggling network is underway," the official said. PTI DC BNM