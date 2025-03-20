DRI seizes over 3 kg of cocaine from Ghanaian national at Bengaluru Airport

Bengaluru, Mar 20 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence seized over 3 kg of cocaine from a Ghanaian national at Kempegowda International Airport (KIA) in Bengaluru, officials said on Thursday.

"The DRI seized 3.186 kg of cocaine from a Ghanaian national at Bengaluru Airport; 1 arrested," the DRI said on its website. However, it did not disclose the identity of the Ghanaian woman arrested in this regard on March 18.

The value of the seized cocaine is also not known.

On March 3, the DRI seized 14.2 kg of foreign-origin gold bars worth Rs 12.56 crore from Kannada actress Harshavardhini Ranya alias Ranya Rao at Kempegowda International Airport.

Rao is the stepdaughter of senior IPS officer Ramachandra Rao. The DGP-rank officer is Chairman and Managing Director of the Karnataka State Police Housing and Infrastructure Development Corporation Ltd.

Following Ranya Rao's arrest, officials conducted a search at her residence, leading to the seizure of gold jewellery worth Rs 2.06 crore and cash amounting to Rs 2.67. PTI AMP AMP KH