DRI seizes Rs 22 crore Alprazolam from illegal unit in Gujarat; 4 held

Ahmedabad, Nov 6 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence has seized Alprazolam valued at Rs 22 crore after busting a clandestine factory manufacturing the psychotropic substance in Gujarat's Valsad district and arrested four persons, officials said.

A preliminary investigation indicated that the manufactured Alprazolam was intended for supply to Telangana, potentially for mixing in toddy, a DRI release issued on Tuesday said.

Toddy is a traditional alcoholic drink in India.

Alprazolam is a prescription-only psychotropic substance in India, strictly regulated under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

Its manufacture, sale, possession, and transport are strictly regulated. Any activity without proper documentation or a medical license is a punishable offence under the NDPS Act.

The operation codenamed “Operation White Cauldron” resulted in the seizure of Alprazolam valued at Rs 22 crore and the arrest of four persons, including the masterminds who are financiers and manufacturers, as well as a recipient of the drug, the DRI said.

Acting on specific intelligence, DRI officers mounted discreet surveillance on the identified manufacturing facility, it said.

On Tuesday, a swift and coordinated raid was conducted, which led to uncovering a full-scale illegal manufacturing unit, the DRI said.

The search resulted in the seizure of 9.55 kg of Alprazolam (finished form), 104.15 kg of its semi-finished form and 431 kg of raw materials, including some key chemicals, it said.

Full industrial-scale processing setup, including reactors, centrifuge, industrial refrigeration unit, and heating mantle, was also found, the release said.

"The operation led to the arrest of two key persons directly involved in the manufacturing and financing of Alprazolam, and an employee assisting them in production. The drug recipient, who had come from Telangana to collect it, was also apprehended, bringing the total arrests to four, it said.

"Preliminary investigation revealed that the manufactured Alprazolam was intended for supply to Telangana, potentially for mixing in toddy," the DRI said.

Notably, the DRI busted a similar Alprazolam manufacturing unit in August in Atchuthapuram, Anakapalli district, Andhra Pradesh. The seized 119.4 kg of Alprazolam was also destined for Telangana for mixing in toddy, it said.

This year, the DRI has busted four clandestine drug manufacturing facilities through intelligence-driven operations, it said. PTI PD GK