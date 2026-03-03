DRI seizes Rs 70 cr worth drugs in Kerala so far in FY 25-26

Kozhikode (Kerala), Mar 3 (PTI) The DRI on Tuesday said it has seized about Rs 70 crore worth drugs in Kerala so far in this financial year, and effected 21 arrests.

In the latest seizure, nearly two kg of crystal methamphetamine was recovered from a passenger at the International Airport here as part of its continued crackdown on narcotics trafficking in the state, DRI said.

In a statement, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said a man hailing from Palakkad was intercepted after he arrived from Muscat on Monday.

"Acting on specific intelligence, officers of the Calicut Regional Unit of the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI), Cochin Zonal Unit, intercepted a passenger and recovered two packets containing Crystal Methamphetamine, weighing a total of 1,931 grams," the agency said.

Officials said the drugs were cleverly hidden inside food packets kept in the passenger's checked-in baggage.

"The seized narcotic substance, valued at approximately Rs 3.86 crore in the illicit international market, was ingeniously concealed inside food packets placed in the passenger's checked-in baggage," the statement said.

The passenger has been arrested under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985.

"Further investigation is in progress to ascertain the source of the narcotics and to identify other individuals and networks involved in this smuggling operation," the DRI added.

The agency said the latest seizure is part of its sustained efforts against drug trafficking in the state.

"In this financial year, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence, Cochin Zonal Unit, has seized narcotic drugs and psychotropic substances (NDPS), including hydroponic weed, methamphetamine and cocaine, valued at Rs 70.76 crore in Kerala. In connection with these seizures, 21 individuals have been arrested," it said. PTI TGB SA