DRI seizes smuggled gold worth Rs 2.9 crore being carried in bus from Kolkata to Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jul 7 (PTI) Nearly four kg of smuggled foreign origin gold valued at Rs 2.9 crore was seized from two persons who were travelling in a bus from Kolkata to Hyderabad, the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence said on Sunday.

Acting on specific intelligence regarding movement of smuggled foreign origin gold from Kolkata by bus, the officers of DRI apprehended the two persons who were travelling in the bus from Kolkata to Hyderabad on Saturday, a release from Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) Hyderabad Zonal Unit said here.

Investigation revealed that the smuggled gold was concealed in a cloth waistband worn by the two persons, it said.

The DRI said 3,982.25 grams gold valued at Rs 2.9 crore has been recovered and seized and the two persons were arrested under the provisions of the Customs Act, 1962.

Further investigation is in progress. PTI VVK VVK SS