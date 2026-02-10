DRI seizes tiger nails, canine teeth from two traffickers in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 10 (PTI) The DRI on Tuesday said it has seized seven tiger nails and three tiger canine teeth from two traffickers at Nampally here.

Based on specific information that certain persons involved in illegal trade of wildlife articles, namely tiger nails and canine teeth, were attempting to sell them in the grey market, an operation was planned and executed by DRI, Hyderabad Zonal Unit on February 9, a DRI release said.

Two traffickers were identified and intercepted at the location in a swift and coordinated action.

During questioning, one of the suspects produced a transparent zip-lock pouch from his backpack, which on examination was found to contain seven nails and three canine teeth, appearing to be parts of a tiger, it said.

The wildlife articles--seven nails and three canine teeth along with the packing material and bag used for concealment -- were seized under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972.

The two traffickers, along with the recovered articles, the packing material, the backpack, and the mobile phones used by them, were handed over to the Telangana State Forest officials, for further investigation under the provisions of the Wildlife (Protection) Act, 1972, the release added. PTI VVK KH