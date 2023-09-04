DRI seizes14kg gold in Bengal’s Nadia

Kolkata, Sep 4 (PTI) The Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) in a joint operation with the Border Security Force (BSF) seized 14.32kg of gold hidden by smugglers in a pit near Gede in West Bengal’s Nadia district on Saturday.

According to officials, 106 gold biscuits and cut pieces of foreign-origin gold weighing 14.3kg were concealed in a pit in a forested area adjoining the international border.

Two persons have been arrested in this connection under the provisions of the Customs Act, officials said.

"This seizure is a major success for DRI in combating gold smuggling and in unearthing the modus operandi adopted by gold smugglers. Further investigation is in progress," an official statement said on Monday. PTI MNB