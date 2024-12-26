Drinking tea, coffee linked to lower risk of head and neck cancer: Study

New Delhi, Dec 26 (PTI) Drinking tea or coffee is associated with a lower risk of developing cancers of the head and neck, including cancers of the mouth and throat, according to a review of previously published studies.

Drinking 3-4 cups of coffee daily was linked to a 17 per cent lower risk of head and neck cancer, while consuming one cup of tea was associated with a 9 per cent lower risk, according to the findings published in the journal Cancer.

Previous research has shown that bioactive compounds in coffee and tea, such as caffeine, have anti-inflammatory and antioxidant properties which contribute to lowering disease risk. A recent study also suggested that coffee, in moderation, could promote healthy longevity.

"While there has been prior research on coffee and tea consumption and reduced cancer risk, this study highlighted their varying effects on different sub-sites of head and neck cancer, including the observation that even decaffeinated coffee had some positive impact," said senior author Yuan-Chin Amy Lee, from the University of Utah's School of Medicine, US.

For the study, researchers analysed data from 14 studies involving almost 9,550 patients with head and neck cancer and nearly 15,800 without cancer. The participants responded to questionnaires about their tea and coffee consumption in terms of cups consumed daily, weekly, monthly, or yearly.

Compared to non-coffee drinkers, individuals who drank more than four cups of caffeinated coffee daily were found to have a 17 per cent lower risk of head and neck cancer. They also had a 30 per cent and 22 per cent lower risk of cancers of the oral cavity and throat, respectively.

Additionally, drinking 3-4 cups of caffeinated coffee was linked to a 41 percent lower risk of hypopharyngeal cancer -- a type of cancer at the bottom of the throat.

On the other hand, drinking decaffeinated coffee was associated with a 25 percent lower chance of developing oral cavity cancer.

Consuming one cup of tea was related to a 9 per cent and 27 per cent lower risk of cancers of the head and neck and hypopharynx, respectively.

However, drinking more than one cup of tea a day was associated with a 38 per cent higher risk of developing laryngeal cancer, or cancer of the larynx, also known as the 'voice box.' Acknowledging the limitations, the researchers noted that the studies they analysed were primarily from North America and Europe, so the results may not apply to other populations, as coffee and tea consumption habits differ in South America, Africa and Asia.

"Coffee and tea habits are fairly complex, and these findings support the need for more data and further studies on the impact that coffee and tea can have on reducing cancer risk," Amy Lee said. PTI KRS ARD ARD