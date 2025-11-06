Drinking water project at Sabarimala nearing reality: CM Vijayan

Pathanamthitta (Kerala) Nov 6 (PTI) Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan on Thursday announced that the Seethathode-Nilakkal drinking water project will soon become a reality, ensuring a steady supply of clean water to the Sabarimala Lord Ayyappa temple and nearby areas.

Vijayan made the announcement on his Facebook page, just weeks ahead of the annual Sabarimala pilgrimage season.

He said the days of transporting drinking water to Sabarimala and its surroundings in tanker lorries during the Mandala season and monthly poojas are coming to an end with the implementation of the new project.

"The initiative will ensure a permanent water supply not only to the Nilakkal base camp but also to Seethathode and Perunad panchayats," he added.

Of the Rs 120-crore project, implemented with NABARD assistance, works worth Rs 84.38 crore have already been completed, the CM said.

Earlier, the government had announced the construction of an advanced speciality hospital at Nilakkal, ahead of the Sabarimala pilgrimage season, which is expected to draw a large influx of devotees. PTI TBA SSK