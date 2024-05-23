Drinking water samples to be tested across Karnataka to prevent contamination: D K Shivakumar

Bengaluru, May 23 (PTI) Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister D K Shivakumar on Thursday said drinking water samples will be collected and tested across the state, including Bengaluru, to prevent water-borne diseases.

Speaking to reporters before a meeting with officials, he said, "There are reports of drinking water contamination in some parts of the state due to rain. This poses a risk of cholera and other water-borne diseases. Hence, we have instructed officials to carry out tests across the state. We had a discussion regarding this with the chief minister." "The officials have been instructed to provide quality drinking water to people and carry out periodic tests. Instructions have also been given to repair all dysfunctional drinking water dispensing units," he said. PTI GMS GMS KH