Drinking water supply never halted before, Mann should focus on development: Haryana CM

Chandigarh, May 1 (PTI) Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini Thursday accused the AAP of playing "dirty politics" and said that this was the first time when the supply of drinking water had been halted.

On Tuesday, Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann refused the release of more water to Haryana, stating that the neighbouring state has already utilised 103 per cent of its allocated share by March.

Mann had accused the BJP of exerting pressure on the Punjab government through the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) to meet Haryana's demand.

The BBMB regulates water distribution from Bhakra, Pong and Ranjit Sagar dams. Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan are the partnering states that meet their requirement for different purposes, including irrigation, from Bhakra and Pong dams.

Addressing a news conference in Panchkula on the sidelines of an event, Saini said that instead of doing politics of development, the AAP was indulging in "dirty politics".

"Earlier too, I had told Bhagwant Mann that he should do politics of development", Saini said.

"We used to get nearly 9,000 cusecs of water from them in April, May and June each year. Of this quantity, Delhi gets 500 cusecs, Rajasthan 800 cusecs... We are left with less than 7,000 cusecs", he said.

"If Punjab remains thirsty, we will cut our share of water and give it to the people of Punjab, that is our culture", he added.

"AAP should give up playing dirty politics. People of Delhi have shown them the door in the assembly polls. Mann sahab, do some work in Punjab's interest and according to what people expect of you," Saini said.

"...So far, there has not been any dispute till today pertaining to drinking water. Never before was water cut like this. I said they are playing dirty politics in view of approaching polls. But people of Punjab, the farmers there also understand what they are doing, they are wise," he said.

"It's not like we are asking for water supply for irrigation purposes. We are for the supply of drinking water," he said.

"Why are they creating differences? They should not play such politics. Punjab is my home, will we not go there? What kind of things are they doing?" Saini said.

Hitting out at former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, Saini said, that at the time of Delhi polls, he accused Haryana of "mixing poison in Yamuna". He alleged that Kejriwal was working behind the scenes on this issue.

"They (AAP) are not able to digest the defeat they had to face in the Delhi polls. The poll loss has shocked Kejriwal," he said.

Meanwhile, the Bhakra Beas Management Board (BBMB) on Wednesday decided to release 8,500 cusecs of water to Haryana. The decision was taken in a five-hour-long meeting of the technical committee on Wednesday evening.