Drinking water to reach to every village in Odisha by 2026: CM

Bhubaneswar, April 24 (PTI) Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi on Thursday said his government is committed to provide drinking water to every village of the state by 2026.

While addressing the state-level celebration of National Panchayati Raj Day in Puri, Majhi said many people in rural areas are still deprived of basic facilities like drinking water, electricity supply, pucca house, and road to their village. "After taking oath on June 12, 2024, our government has launched 'Viksit Gaon, Viksit Odisha' (developed village for developed Odisha) programme for overall development of the villages," he said.

The Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department has allocated Rs 10,000 crore for the special programme to build required infrastructures in the villages, he said.

The government has set a target to provide drinking water and roads to every village by 2026, he said, adding, that the government is also committed to provide pucca houses to all.

Majhi said, "Earlier the housing scheme beneficiaries were selected through party affiliation. But, now our government has completely stopped the practice and conducted a fresh survey to identify all eligible people for the rural housing schemes." The chief minister said that more than 23 lakh houses have been constructed in the state under the Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (Gramin), while another 4 lakh houses are under construction.

Another 26 lakh people have been listed for providing houses under the central scheme, he said.

Besides, the state government has decided to provide 5 lakh houses to poor and needy people like destitute, PwDs, natural calamity victims, etc, under Antyodaya Gruha Jojana (AGJ), Majhi said.

This financial year, a budget of Rs 2,600 crore has been allocated for the AGJ, while a total of Rs 7,550 crore will be spent in the next three years, he added.

Not a single person will be deprived of a pucca house after the construction of the houses under the schemes, he said.

Similarly, Majhi said, many eligible poor persons were deprived of rations under the government's food security schemes as they were not included in the public distribution system.

"After our government came to power, we have opened the portal for receiving applications from such poor people. We have selected 6 lakh eligible people and started distribution of ration cards to them from today," he stated.

The chief minister said his government has removed the names of ineligible and dead beneficiaries from the ration card list. During the programme, Majhi laid the foundation stone for construction of stadiums in all 314 blocks of Odisha at a cost of Rs 4,124 crore.

He also distributed financial aid of Rs 200 crore to over 2 lakh women beneficiaries under the Subhadra Yojana through DBT (direct benefit transfer). These women received Rs 10,000 (two instalments). So far, more than 2.09 crore women have been covered under the ambitious scheme of the BJP government. The CM has also launched three portals of the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water department—Panchayati Raj Project Management System, Panchayat Monitoring System and e-Panchayat Sabha—on this occasion.

He also distributed subsidies to beneficiaries of PM Surya Ghar Muft Bijli Yojana. Under the scheme, the central government gives a subsidy of Rs 78,000 and the state provides Rs 60,000 for installation of solar plant up to 3 KW on the rooftop, officials said.

Fifth State Finance Commission grants of Rs 32 crore was distributed to 613 panchayats at the programme. PTI BBM BBM RG