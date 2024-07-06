Drinking water to two taluks in Karnataka: Technical committee to hold meeting on July 9

Bengaluru, Jul 6 (PTI) The technical committee, formed to oversee the execution of the Hemavathi river link canal to provide drinking water to Magadi Taluk in Ramanagara and Kunigal Taluk in Tumakuru districts by filling Sriranga lake in Magadi, will hold its first meeting on July 9.

The meeting will be held in the office of the Managing Director of the Cauvery Neeravari Nigama Ltd near Ananda Rao Circle in Bengaluru, a statement issued by the Irrigation department said.

Headed by retired chief engineer Arvind D Kanagile, the technical committee has Superintending Engineer B Suvarna as the Member Secretary.

Retired principal engineer K Balakrishna, retired chief engineers Shankare Gowda and M G Shivakumar are members of the committee.

The committee was formed on July 3 to fill the lake from the river link canal through a pipeline.

It has to submit a feasibility report to the government in a month, sources in the Irrigation department said. PTI GMS KH