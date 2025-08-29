Drinking water, toilets provided near Maratha quota protest site: BMC

Mumbai, Aug 29 (PTI) Civic amenities including drinking water and toilets have been provided in and around the Azad Maidan in south Mumbai where thousands of protesters have gathered in support of Manoj Jarange's hunger strike for Maratha reservations, officials claimed on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Jarange had alleged that the toilets near the protest venue were deliberately locked, and shops selling snacks and water were closed.

In a release issued late in the evening, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said the quota protesters have been given free access to all 'pay-and-use' toilets in and around Azad Maidan.

Additionally, 29 toilet seats have been provided inside the Azad Maidan, three mobile toilet units with 10 seats each have been stationed on the Mahatma Gandhi Road, and 12 portable toilets have been placed near the Metro site while more mobile units are being arranged, the release stated.

Six water tankers have been provided for drinking water, and more are on the way, the BMC said.

Further, gravel was being spread on access roads inside the Maidan as the rain has turned the ground muddy, it said.

A medical help desk and 108 ambulance services have been arranged, the release said.

Insecticide fumigation has been carried out considering monsoon conditions at Azad Maidan and sanitation staff have been deployed in adequate numbers to maintain cleanliness in the area, said the BMC. PTI KK KRK