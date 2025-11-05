'Drishyam'-style murder in Ahmedabad: Man's body buried in his house; wife's paramour held

Ahmedabad, Nov 5 (PTI) A man was murdered allegedly by his wife's paramour and two relatives who buried the body beneath the kitchen floor of his house in Ahmedabad city, police said on Wednesday, a chilling crime reminiscent of a scene from Hindi movie 'Drishyam'.

Nearly a year after the mysterious disappearance of the man, Samir Ansari, the city crime branch on Tuesday night exhumed his bones and other remains from beneath the kitchen floor of his locked house in Ahmedabad's Sarkhej area, said Deputy Commissioner of Police, Crime, Ajit Rajian.

It was revealed that Ansari's wife Ruby, who is absconding, took help of her paramour Imran Vaghela and two of his relatives to kill Ansari, cut his body into pieces and bury them under the kitchen floor, a crime resulting from her alleged extramarital affair, stated Rajian.

"While Vaghela, who lives in the same area, has been arrested, Ruby along with two relatives of Vaghela -- Rahim and Mohsin -- are still absconding," said the DCP, adding bones and other remains found in the house have been sent for forensic analysis and DNA matching.

Around three months ago, a crime branch inspector received a tip-off that one Samir Ansari, originally a native of Bihar, had not been seen in the area for a long time and there was no police record of his disappearance too, said Rajian.

"We then kept a watch in the area and learnt Ansari has been missing for the last one year. During questioning, Vaghela broke down and admitted that he along with two others (his kin) murdered Ansari at the behest of his wife Ruby a year ago.

"Vaghela claimed Ruby hatched the plan to kill Ansari because he used to thrash her after learning about her extramarital affair and she saw him as an obstacle in her illicit relationship," said the DCP.

Ansari, who used to work as mason, came to Ahmedabad from Bihar in 2016 after his love marriage with Ruby and the couple has two children. During their stay at Ahmedi Row House near Fatehwadi canal, Ruby fell in love with Vaghela, which angered her husband, said Rajian.

"With the help of Ruby and two others, Imran first slit Ansari's throat and cut his body into pieces. They then dug a pit in the kitchen and covered it with cement and tiles after dumping the body. When people used to enquire about Ansari, Ruby would tell them he had gone to some other city for work," said the police officer.

She lived in the house where her husband was murdered for several months and then moved elsewhere with her children, he said.

The house was locked when a crime branch team reached there to exhume the body in the presence of an executive magistrate, Rajian added. PTI PJT RSY