Drive against child marriage launched in Thane district

Thane, Dec 9 (PTI) Thane District Collector Dr Shrikrishna Panchal inaugurated a public awareness campaign against child marriage, calling for active participation of citizens in eliminating the practice.

A district-level public awareness programme under the Child Marriage Free India Campaign was organised by the Women and Child Development Department and the Maharashtra Social Development Trust (MSVT/SEVA).

Emphasising the need for collective vigilance, Dr Panchal said, "Widespread social awareness is essential to stop child marriages. If any suspicious activity related to child marriage is noticed, citizens should immediately contact 1098. The administration will take all necessary action." According to officials, 14 child marriage cases were recorded in Thane district between February and November 2025. PTI COR ARU