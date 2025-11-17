Drive against encroachment on government land: 10 illegal structures razed in Gandhinagar

Gandhinagar, Nov 17 (PTI) At least ten illegal structures were demolished by authorities in Sector 30 of Gandhinagar city on Monday as part of a drive against encroachment on government land, a police official said.

The demolition drive was launched at around 5:30 am by the state Roads and Buildings (R&B) and Revenue departments along with police, said Assistant Superintendent of Police Ayush Jain.

"Nearly 200 police personnel were deployed in the area to assist officials in the demolition exercise. At least 10 illegal structures were demolished in Sector 30 after serving notices," said Jain.

In September, authorities had razed 700 illegal structures on 1 lakh square metres of government land in nearby Pethapur area. PTI PJT BNM