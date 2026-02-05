Drive against unsafe adventure tourism ventures to be launched in Idukki district

Idukki (Kerala), Feb 5 (PTI) A drive will be launched against adventure tourism ventures operating in Idukki district without complying with mandatory safety norms, District Collector Dinesan Cheruvat said on Thursday.

Speaking to reporters, Cheruvat said a team would be constituted as part of the drive and inspections would begin after February 14.

According to the district administration, the action follows an incident in November last year when a family of four was stranded about 150 feet above the ground at a sky-dining restaurant in Anachal after the crane from which it was suspended developed a technical snag.

The family, including two small children, was later rescued by fire and rescue services personnel.

“When an adventure tourism venture is started, several aspects, including land suitability, have to be examined. It must be verified whether the land is appropriate for such initiatives. This will be examined with the support of the PWD building and mechanical divisions,” the district collector said.

He said that apart from PWD officials, a hazard analyst and a geologist would also be part of the inspection team.

“We will check civil, electrical and mechanical works at the premises. In addition, life-saving equipment mandatory for adventure tourism activities will also be examined,” he said.

Cheruvat said permission would be granted to adventure tourism ventures in the district only if all prescribed safety procedures are followed.

“If any firm is found operating without adhering to safety guidelines during the inspection, steps will be taken to shut it down,” he said.

He added that the inspections, beginning after February 14, would be completed before March 31.

“After completing the inspections, a report will be submitted to the state government,” he said.

Cheruvat said adventure tourism could be promoted only by prioritising safety standards.

“Those starting adventure tourism ventures should get safety standards evaluated by a qualified agency. If any firm begins operations without following guidelines, approvals cannot be granted. In such cases, investors themselves will be affected as projects may be stalled,” he said.

The district collector added that the district administration would soon issue guidelines that must be complied with before starting any adventure tourism projects in the district.