Drive begins to clear encroachments on govt land around Ahmedabad's Isanpur lake

Ahmedabad, Nov 24 (PTI) The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) along with police launched a mega demolition drive on Monday to clear illegal encroachments at Isanpur lake, officials said.

Of the 96,000 square metres of government land at the lake site, nearly 30 per cent (28,800 square metres) has been encroached, AMC deputy commissioner Riddhesh Raval said.

While 167 commercial properties were demolished before Diwali, the drive launched during the day is to to clear 925 illegal residential structures, he told reporters.

"To avoid any friction, we had served notices to the occupants twice in the past and also took them into confidence before launching this drive. AMC has also collected documents from eligible residents so that they can be covered under a housing scheme in the future," said Raval.

Zone 6 Deputy Commissioner of Police Bhagirathsinh Gadhvi said 550 police personnel have been deployed at the site to maintain law and order, while patrolling teams are keeping a close watch with the help of drones.

"It will take two to three days to clear the entire encroached area. The drive was launched early in the morning and several structures were already demolished by afternoon. A week ago, police and AMC officials held meetings with the residents and convinced them to move elsewhere," the DCP said.

Nearly 80 per cent occupants shifted with their belongings during the last week while the remaining residents are moving today, he added.

This is the second mega demolition drive in the city after the local administration cleared encroachments on nearly 1.25 lakh square metres of land around Chandola lake in Danilimda area in April. PTI PJT BNM