Drive launched against auto rickshaws from other states causing congestion in east Delhi

New Delhi, Feb 10 (PTI) Traffic Police has launched a drive against three-seater auto rickshaws registered in other states violating traffic rules and causing congestion and public nuisance in parts of eastern Delhi, particularly northeast Delhi, an official said on Tuesday.

They have issued 1,281 challans and impounded 155 such vehicles in 15 days, he said.

The action was initiated following repeated complaints from residents of areas such as Shiv Vihar and Loni, as well as the residents' welfare association of Khajuri Khas, regarding improper parking and unauthorised plying of auto rickshaws registered in other states, he said.

As part of the drive, traffic personnel carried out enhanced surveillance and checkings at major traffic junctions, arterial roads, border points and congestion-prone locations across the eastern range.

Several auto rickshaws registered outside Delhi were found operating without valid permits, fitness certificates, insurance and other mandatory documents, besides violating traffic norms, police said.

"To curb such violations and restore traffic discipline, a focused enforcement drive was launched. Three-seater auto rickshaws found operating in violation of rules or creating public nuisance were dealt with strictly. Offenders were prosecuted and, in serious cases, vehicles were impounded," the officer said. PTI SSJ SSJ RUK RUK