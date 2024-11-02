Drive out infiltrators, else J'khand Hindu population to decrease to 50% in 20 yrs, claims Himanta

Ranchi: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Saturday accused the JMM-led coalition in Jharkhand of "patronising infiltrators" and claimed that this election would be fought for driving out illegal immigrants and protecting Hindus.

Advertisment

Sarma, who is also the BJP's Jharkhand election co-incharge, urged Hindus to remain united to save 'Santan dharma' and cautioned that if infiltration continues in the state, Hindu population will decline to 50 per cent in the next 20 years.

"This election is for driving out infiltrators from Jharkhand and saving Hindus. It is time to remain united to save Sanatan. If infiltration is not checked, the Hindu population in Jharkhand will decline to 50 per cent in the next 20 years," Sarma said while addressing a BJP rally at Panki in Palamu in favour of party candidate Kushwaha Shashi Bhushan Mehta.

Hindu population in Jharkhand has declined in several areas, he claimed.

Advertisment

"Hindus have protected India and should remain united to chant 'Jai Shri Ram'... A particular community always votes for JMM, Congress and RJD but Sanatan votes are distributed. I appeal to you to remain united to drive out the JMM-led coalition from here. Infiltrators and a particular community are their vote bank," he added.

Sarma claimed that Santhal Pargana region, which comprises six districts of Sahibganj, Godda, Pakur, Dumka, Deoghar and Jamtara, had a total population of 23.22 lakh in 1951.

"Of the 23.22 lakh population of Santhal Paragana in 1951, 21 lakh were Hindus and Adivasis and 9 per cent were Muslim. Now the Hindu and Adivasi population has declined to 63 per cent and the Muslim population has increased to 37 per cent," he claimed.

Advertisment

The Assam chief minister urged people to throw out the present JMM-led regime which allegedly favours infiltrators and opposes Sanatan Dharma.

He also accused Congress leader Rahul Gandhi of playing divisive politics for dividing Hindus.

Sarma claimed that if the saffron party is voted to power, it would fill up 2.87 lakh vacant government jobs and provide 1.5 lakh jobs in the very first year.

Advertisment

Elections to the 81-member assembly in the state will take place in two phases on November 13 and 20, and votes polled will be counted on November 23.