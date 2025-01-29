Drive signal did not reach pyro valve: ISRO on failure of orbit raising operations for NVS-02

Bengaluru, Feb 25 (PTI) The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) on Wednesday detailed its on-orbit observations of the NVS-02 spacecraft and the recommendations made by an Apex Committee constituted to review the issue that affected its orbit-raising operations.

NVS-02, the second spacecraft in the NVS series, was injected into an elliptical transfer orbit on January 29, 2025, following its launch aboard GSLV-F15.

NVS-02 was injected successfully into the elliptical transfer orbit of 170x37,785 km with 20.8 degree inclination at 00:53 UT, ISRO said in a statement.

The spacecraft was separated from the launch vehicle at 01:12:08 UT, after which a series of autonomous activities on the satellite were carried out, including the solar panel deployment and stabilising the orientation for power generation, it said.

"However, the orbit raising operations from the elliptical to circular orbit could not be carried out," it said.

An Apex Committee was subsequently formed to examine the observations and recommend further action. Based on telemetry and simulation studies, the committee identified the technical cause behind the anomaly.

Detailing the findings, ISRO said, "The Apex Committee, after a thorough analysis of the simulation data, concluded that the prime reason for the observation was found to be the drive signal not reaching the pyro valve of the oxidiser line of the engine meant for orbit raising." The committee further assessed that the most likely cause was the disengagement of at least one contact in both the main and redundant connector paths.

ISRO said the committee has recommended measures "to enhance redundancy and reliability of pyro system operations in future missions".

These corrective actions were implemented in the CMS-03 spacecraft launched on November 2, 2025, by LVM-3 M5, where the pyro systems performed satisfactorily and placed the satellite in the intended orbit, it said.

