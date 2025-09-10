Driver, assistant buried alive under sacks of food grains after truck overturns in Jharkhand

Ramgarh (Jharkhand), Sep 10 (PTI) A driver and his assistant were buried alive under sacks of food grains after a truck overturned in Jharkhand's Ramgarh district on Wednesday, a senior police officer said.

The truck, carrying rice and pulses to Ghaziabad in Uttar Pradesh from Odisha, overturned on NH-33 in Chutupalu valley.

Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Parmeshwar Prasad said the driver lost control of the truck.

"Both the driver and his helper were trapped under the sacks and died on the spot," he said.

The victims were identified as Gulshan Kumar (25) and Surendra Singh (24), both residents of Mainpuri, Uttar Pradesh.

The bodies have been sent for post-mortem examination, police said.

The SDPO said the 12-km-long Chutupalu valley stretch between Ramgarh and Ranchi, notorious for accidents, has already been marked by the district administration as a black spot, despite measures taken in coordination with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI). PTI Cor BS MNB