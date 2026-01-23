Driver burnt alive as moving car catches fire in Agra

Agra (UP), Jan 23 (PTI) A man was burnt to death after the car he was driving caught fire while in motion in Agra and the vehicle doors failed to open on time, police said on Friday.

Assistant Commissioner of Police Gaurav Singh said the 45-year-old Virendra was on on the Bodla-Bichpuri road on Thursday night when smoke suddenly began billowing from the car, which soon caught fire.

Before he could escape, the doors of the car failed to open, trapping him inside as the flames engulfed the vehicle, Singh said.

Fire brigade and police teams rushed to the spot and doused the blaze. Virendra's charred body was recovered from the car and sent for post-mortem examination.

The exact cause of the fire is yet to be ascertained, though preliminary suspicion points to a short circuit. The car's locks failed to open, leaving the driver trapped and leading to his death, police added.