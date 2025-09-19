Driver charred to death after 2 trucks collide in Jharkhand

Hazaribag (Jharkhand) Sep 19 (PTI) A driver was charred to death after two trucks collided head-on in Jharkhand’s Hazaribag district, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on National Highway 2 near the Konarhara Khurd village under the Barkatha Police Station limits on Thursday night, when a collision took place between a trailer and a truck and two vehicles caught fire, they said.

Barhi Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) Ajit Kumar Vimal said, “Immediately after the collision, both the vehicles were engulfed in flames. The trailer driver was charred to death, while the driver of the other vehicle managed to escape." The police took the driver out of the cabin and sent him to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead, he said.

The deceased's identity is yet to be ascertained, the SDPO added. PTI CORR RPS RPS BDC