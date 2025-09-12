Driver, Class IX student dead, three injured as van hits bus on Nagpur flyover

Nagpur, Sep 12 (PTI) The driver of a school van and a Class IX student were killed after the vehicle collided with a bus on a flyover in Maharashtra's Nagpur city on Friday, police said.

The accident occurred on the Mankapur flyover around 8.30 am, when the van entered the wrong lane and hit an empty bus of another school, an official said.

"The van driver, Hrithik Kanojia (24), died during treatment at Indira Gandhi Government Medical College and Hospital (IGGMC). Sanvi Khobragade, a Class IX student of Bhavan's Bhagwandas Purohit Vidya Mandir, Koradi Road Branch, succumbed to injuries at Max hospital this evening," he said.

Three other students were injured and their condition is stable as per doctors, the Mankapur police station official said.

"The collision left the van, which entered the wrong lane, damaged, trapping several students inside. Passersby rescued the children and rushed them to nearby hospitals. The bus driver and attendants escaped unhurt. The bus was empty," the official added.

A case has been registered and a probe was underway, he said. PTI COR ARU BNM