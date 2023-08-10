Driver from Punjab found dead inside his truck in Bihar's Buxar

Buxar, Aug 10 (PTI) A 40-year-old driver from Punjab was found dead inside his truck in Bihar's Buxar district on Thursday, police said.

The body of Jagjeet Singh, a resident of Mansa district in Punjab, was found hanging from a rod inside the truck that was parked near an under-construction power plant in Chausa block, they said.

"Jagjeet's co-driver Kada Singh went to get breakfast and when he returned, he was informed by drivers of other trucks parked nearby that Jagjeet died by suicide by hanging himself inside the truck. Police were immediately informed by the villagers," said Rahul Kumar, the station house officer (SHO) of Muffasil police station.

Police reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem examination, he said.

An investigation was underway, he added. PTI CORR PKD SOM SOM