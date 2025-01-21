Driver, guide banned from entering tiger reserve after liquor consumption video surfaces

Umaria (MP), Jan 21 (PTI) The authorities of the famous Bandhavgarh Tiger Reserve (BTR) in Madhya Pradesh's Umaria district have launched a probe after a video surfaced on social media showing some people consuming liquor in an open vehicle inside the forest area.

BTR's Deputy Director Prakash Kumar Verma said that taking cognisance of the matter, the driver of the Gypsy vehicle Vinod Yadav and guide Uma Dutt have been banned from entering the park with the vehicle till further orders.

"They have been asked to submit their written replies (in connection with the incident)," he said.

Consuming liquor or indulging in any undesirable act inside the reserve is prohibited and if anyone does so, then it is the responsibility of the guide to inform about it, Verma added.

Sources in the reserve said the incident occurred on January 14 and the video surfaced on Monday. PTI COR ADU NP