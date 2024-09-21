Driver held after SUV runs over elderly couple in Kanpur; liquor bottles found in car

Kanpur (UP), Sep 21 (PTI) In a suspected case of drunk driving, an elderly couple died after they came under the wheels of a sports utility vehicle (SUV) that was being reversed outside a temple here on Saturday, following which the driver was arrested, police said.

According to them, liquor bottles have been found in the seized vehicle.

The elderly couple's son, Lakhan Singh, in his complaint to police, said that he had accompanied his parents to the Anandeshwar temple to attend morning prayer.

They had hardly reached the temple, when the SUV car carrying three people, ran over his parents, Singh said in his complaint.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Dinesh Tripathi told PTI that the elderly couple was taking a rest on the street outside the temple when the car reversed and crushed them under its wheels.

Upon realizing what had happened, the driver fled, he added.

Acting promptly, police scanned the footage of CCTV cameras installed in the area and nabbed Rajesh Kumar Tiwari (45), who was allegedly driving the car, a police official said.

The deceased have been identified as Sita Ram (70) and his wife Shanti Devi (65), residents of Sajeti area of Kanpur.

A case was registered against the three persons in the car under sections 105 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) and 352 (intentional insult with intent to provoke a breach of peace) of the BNS.

The DCP said the accused driver Rajesh Kumar Tiwari would be produced before a court on Sunday. PTI COR NAV NSD NSD