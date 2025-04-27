Driver held for abusing four-year-old student inside school van

Thane, Apr 27 (PTI) A 25-year-old driver has been arrested by the Navi Mumbai police for allegedly abusing a four-year-old student inside the school van, an official said on Sunday.

The incident occurred on April 24 when the child was transported to the school.

Upon reaching home, the child informed his parents about the actions of the van's "uncle." Concerned, the parents immediately approached the school principal. After verifying the child's account, they lodged a complaint with the local NRI police station.

Police registered an FIR under the provisions of the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act and arrested the driver, identified as Sanjeet Das.

He was remanded to police custody until April 30.

Police have impounded the van and are reviewing CCTV footage. PTI COR NSK