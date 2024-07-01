Driver held for hit-and-run incident that left 2-year-old dead

Noida, Jul 1 (PTI) A 27-year-old commercial vehicle driver was arrested here on Monday in connection with a hit-and-run case in which a two-year-old boy was killed, police said.

The child was out on a street without direct parental supervision in the Sector 24 police station area when the incident took place on June 29, according to officials.

"The suspect, Kalyan Singh, a native of Firozabad, was apprehended near the ISKCON temple while on his way to Delhi. The vehicle, a Tata Ace with registration number DL 1 LAB 5863, has also been recovered," a police spokesperson said.

The incident occurred on June 29, when a complainant reported to the Sector-24 police station that their two-year-old son was fatally injured by an unknown driver of a Tata Ace vehicle.

"The driver, who was speeding and driving recklessly, hit the child, who was on his way to a shop. The child was later taken to a hospital and then referred to a higher centre but he succumbed," the official said.

A local police official told PTI that the child's parents are daily wage earners and the two-year-old boy was going towards the shop on his own.

An FIR was lodged in the case under IPC sections 279 (rash driving) and 304A (causing death by negligence), the police said.

"Following the report, a police team was formed to investigate the case. The team reviewed all nearby CCTV footage and identified the vehicle involved in the incident," the official said. PTI KIS TIR TIR