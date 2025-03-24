Driver held for molesting Royal Australian Navy personnel in south Mumbai

Mumbai, Mar 24 (PTI) A driver was arrested for allegedly molesting a 23-year-old female Royal Australian Navy personnel in south Mumbai, a police official said on Monday.

The incident took place at 11:30pm at Mumbai Port Trust's Green Gate on Saturday when the 32-year-old accused was driving her to a ship, the official added.

"Kandivali resident Anil Sharanappa Kamble was arrested by Yellow Gate police station. The victim is with the Royal Australian Navy and is currently working on the New Zealand vessel, which is docked at Indira Dock as part of a Mumbai visit," he said.

"When she was returning to the ship in a hired vehicle on Saturday, the accused pulled her towards him and touched her inappropriately on the pretext of shaking hands. She shared the incident with her colleagues on the ship, following which they alerted police," he said.

Kamble was charged under section 74 of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for allegedly assaulting a woman and outraging her modesty.

The case was registered at Yellow Gate police station on Sunday, he sad, adding Kamble was sent to police custody for one day. PTI DC BNM