Driver held for stealing cash, valuables from employer's house in east Delhi

New Delhi, Oct 26 (PTI) A driver has been arrested for allegedly stealing Ra 1 lakh and gold jewellery from his employer's house in east Delhi's Mayur Vihar area, police said on Sunday.

Gaurank (25), the driver, was caught within 48 hours of the incident and Rs 45,500 in cash were recovered from his possession, they said.

"On October 22, a PCR call was received about a theft at a house in Mayur Vihar. The complainant, Rajesh Kumar Sinha, reported that Rs 1 lakh in cash and gold jewellery, including four bangles, two chains, and four pairs of earrings were stolen from his almirah," a senior police officer said.

A case was registered and an investigation was taken up, police said.

Police analysed CCTV footage from nearby houses. The footage showed the complainant's driver entering and leaving the premises multiple times, carrying a red bag, he said.

Based on the investigation, the accused was arrested from his residence in Shakarpur. On interrogation, he allegedly confessed to the crime and told police about where to find Rs 45,500 cash.

Police said the accused took advantage of his employer's absence during a hospital visit. Efforts are on to recover the stolen jewellery and catch possible accomplices.