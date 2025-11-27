Driver held for stealing jewellery worth Rs 4 crore from employer's home in Delhi

New Delhi, Nov 27 (PTI) A 30-year-old driver has been arrested for allegedly stealing gold and diamond jewellery worth nearly Rs 4 crore from his employer's home during Navratri in southwest Delhi, police said on Thursday.

The accused, Mahender Dan, a native of Rajasthan's Nagore, who had been the woman complainant's driver for four years, had continued to work for her even after the theft, they said.

A case of burglary was registered on September 28 after the woman reported that jewellery was missing from her Anand Niketan residence. Police analysed technical evidence, carried out field surveillance and developed manual intelligence, a senior police officer said.

During investigation, police identified the suspect through technical inputs and forensic evidence collected from the crime scene that matched with Mahender. On November 22, a team traced him to his native village in Rajasthan, where he was apprehended the next day.

The police said he stole the jewellery during Navratri when his employer was away. He had been facing financial problems and was aware of the location of the locker, they said.

He allegedly took most of the stolen items to his home in Rajasthan and kept two gold biscuits at a rented accommodation in Delhi's Shahdara.

Recovered items include several solitaire diamond rings, earrings, a diamond necklace set, a tennis bracelet, luxury watches and two gold biscuits, officials said.

During interrogation, Mahender claimed he committed the burglary due to financial distress but continued working for the complainant after the theft. The police were further looking into the case.