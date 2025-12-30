Driver held for stealing tour company's bus over unpaid wages in Palghar

Palghar, Dec 30 (PTI) A former driver with a tour company has been arrested for allegedly stealing a bus over unpaid wages in Maharashtra's Palghar district, police said on Tuesday.

The owner of a tour company reported the vehicle missing from the Waliv Phata area on December 23, following which a theft case was registered, an official said.

During the investigation, the police zeroed in on Kunal Kishore Gaikwad (27), a former employee. Upon interrogation, he confessed that he had stolen the vehicle in a fit of rage, as the company owed him one month's salary despite repeated requests, he said.

The stolen bus, worth Rs 15 lakh, was recovered from Vasai, he added. PTI COR ARU